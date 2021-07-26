Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. PerkinElmer makes up 1.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded up $4.26 on Monday, hitting $168.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $164.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

