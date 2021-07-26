Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $519,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.5% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 102.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 554.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.49. The stock had a trading volume of 266,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

