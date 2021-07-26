Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $86.55. 53,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

