Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after purchasing an additional 868,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.16. 55,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

