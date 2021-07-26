Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $77.18. 160,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

