Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock valued at $773,598,648. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

