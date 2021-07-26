Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $26.13

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $26.93. Bristow Group shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 234 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.