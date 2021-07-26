Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on Britvic and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

BTVCY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12. Britvic has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

