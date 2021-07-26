Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.