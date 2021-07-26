Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.08. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

