Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Announce $3.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Celanese reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $13.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $15.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 990,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a one year low of $92.32 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

