Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $691.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

