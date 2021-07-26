Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $2.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Polaris reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Shares of PII traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,718. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

