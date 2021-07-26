Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $9.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.24 billion and the lowest is $9.62 billion. American Express reported sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $41.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.00 billion to $46.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

AXP stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $124,086,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

