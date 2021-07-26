Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $33.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.27 million and the lowest is $31.10 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $28.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $140.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

