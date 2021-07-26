Brokers Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.99 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

