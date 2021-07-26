Brokers Issue Forecasts for Danaher Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.53.

Shares of DHR opened at $291.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.64. Danaher has a 12-month low of $190.34 and a 12-month high of $292.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

