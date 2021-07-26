Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denbury Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $81.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.