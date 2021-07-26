Brokers Issue Forecasts for fuboTV Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FUBO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $26.72 on Monday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

