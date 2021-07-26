Brokers Issue Forecasts for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $893.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

