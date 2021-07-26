Brokers Offer Predictions for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

BCEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

