Brokers Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

HCA opened at $248.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.21. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.