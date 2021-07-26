Brokers Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.
TSE MX opened at C$42.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -31.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$24.44 and a 52 week high of C$62.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.01%.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
