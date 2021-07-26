Brokers Offer Predictions for Private Bancorp of America, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

