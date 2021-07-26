Brokers Offer Predictions for South32 Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South32 in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. South32 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

South32 stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.17.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

