Brokers Offer Predictions for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.