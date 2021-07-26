Brokers Set Expectations for Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

