Brokers Set Expectations for Allegion plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Allegion in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47. Allegion has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

