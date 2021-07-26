Brokers Set Expectations for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.68 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $271.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

