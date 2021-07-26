Brokers Set Expectations for Dorman Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

DORM opened at $104.92 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 565.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 20.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

