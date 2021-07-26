Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

NOG opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $987.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

