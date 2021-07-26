Brokers Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PDCE opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $20,911,000.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

