Brokers Set Expectations for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,537 shares of company stock worth $1,805,494. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

