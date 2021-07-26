Brokers Set Expectations for Range Resources Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

RRC stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

