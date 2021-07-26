Brokers Set Expectations for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TriState Capital in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%.

TSC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $682.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

