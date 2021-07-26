Brokers Set Expectations for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

