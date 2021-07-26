Brokers Set Expectations for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 209,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

