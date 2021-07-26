Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Down 1%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$57.49 and last traded at C$58.20. 38,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 75,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.79.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.