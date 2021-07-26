Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,050,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.