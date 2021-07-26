BSClaunch (BSL) Price Hits $0.0363

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 43.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $70,966.44 and approximately $29,767.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 36% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00115332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00133764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,098.01 or 0.99470231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00828329 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars.

