BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ELMS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.81. 395,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,945. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

