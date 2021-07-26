BTIG Research Downgrades Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Neutral

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. 12,927,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,006,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

