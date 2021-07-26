BTMX (BTMX) Price Tops $0.46

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00846670 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00084303 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

