BTU Protocol Market Cap Reaches $40.57 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.57 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00849118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084046 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.