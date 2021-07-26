Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,487 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $18,444,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

