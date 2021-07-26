ByteNext Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $626,809.37 and $62,238.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00109356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00131532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,586.51 or 1.00177525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.00817052 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

