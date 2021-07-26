Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

COG stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.