Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $143,590.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,972. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.