Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.140-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.760 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,816. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.10.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,712,760. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.