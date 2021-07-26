Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.91 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.44.

CDNS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.97. 1,063,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.57. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,000 shares of company stock worth $19,712,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

